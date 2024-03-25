Announcing Gucci and McQueens Flowers

The Business of Fashion
Haein Dorin’s career began in entertainment publicity before she moved into fashion through a job at Condé Nast. She has held leadership roles at publications GQ and Highsnobiety, and joined e-commerce platform Ssense. Now, she shares her careers advice.
Following the launch of the latest spring campaign, Calvin Leung shares how Gap is re-centring on its purpose to reignite the brand, fostering a culture of creativity and curiosity.
Fashion companies rely heavily on part-time associates to respond to a volatile industry where demand is often seasonal and margins are thin — but many drop the ball when it comes to making the job rewarding.