Announcing Gucci and McQueens Flowers

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Gucci was founded in Florence in 1921 by Guccio Gucci and is now the largest brand in global luxury group Kering’s portfolio, accounting for more than half of the group’s revenue. The luxury fashion brand welcomed the new creative direction of Sabato de Sarno in January 2023, whose first collection debuted in Milan in September later that year. The brand is hiring for a PR Manager in Tokyo and a client engagement specialist in Milan, among other roles globally.

Founded in 1991, McQueens Flowers is a floral design company specialising in artistic arrangements for a range of events, most notably the Oscars After Party hosted by Vanity Fair. The small-scale flower business, which first opened in Mayfair, London, is now a global company with an educational branch. McQueens Flowers has creative studios in London, New York and Seoul, with customers across the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. McQueens Flowers is currently hiring for an operations manager in London, among other roles.