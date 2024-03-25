default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Workplace & Talent

Announcing Gucci and McQueens Flowers

Check out this week’s new partners and openings on BoF Careers, the global marketplace for fashion talent.
Pink Gucci bamboo bag.
Gucci is an ltalian luxury fashion brand owned by Kering and founded by Guccio Gucci in Florence, Italy in 1921. (Shutterstock)
By

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Gucci was founded in Florence in 1921 by Guccio Gucci and is now the largest brand in global luxury group Kering’s portfolio, accounting for more than half of the group’s revenue. The luxury fashion brand welcomed the new creative direction of Sabato de Sarno in January 2023, whose first collection debuted in Milan in September later that year. The brand is hiring for a PR Manager in Tokyo and a client engagement specialist in Milan, among other roles globally.

Founded in 1991, McQueens Flowers is a floral design company specialising in artistic arrangements for a range of events, most notably the Oscars After Party hosted by Vanity Fair. The small-scale flower business, which first opened in Mayfair, London, is now a global company with an educational branch. McQueens Flowers has creative studios in London, New York and Seoul, with customers across the US, Europe, Asia and Australia. McQueens Flowers is currently hiring for an operations manager in London, among other roles.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Workplace & Talent
Analysis and advice on the future of work, careers and management.

The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from Burberry, Tiffany & Co. and On.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional - How to Turn Data Into Meaningful Customer Connections