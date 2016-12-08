Power Moves | CEO and Creative Directors Exit DKNY, TCS US Expansion, Condé Nast VPs

LONDON, United Kingdom — BoF compiles the most important professional moves of the week.

CEO and Creative Directors Depart DKNY DKNY has announced the departures of its chief executive officer Caroline Brown and creative directors Maxwell Osborne and Dao-Yi Chow. They will all leave the company before the end of year. Osborne and Chow will focus on their own brand Public School, while Brown's next step is currently unknown.

The Communications Store Appoints US Team The Communications Store's New York and Los Angeles offices will be led by Stacie Henderson, who has been appointed as the company's US president. Henderson joins from Westfield and has spent the past 15 years leading the marketing and communications strategies of brands including Versace and Salvatore Ferragamo. Henderson's senior team includes Meghan Wood, who will take on the role of senior vice president, fashion and beauty, and Ana Maria Calle as lifestyle director.

Condé Nast Names Vice Presidents Condé Nast has made two vice president appointments. Xavier Romatet was promoted from president directeur-general at Condé Nast France to vice president of Condé Nast International. He will also join the organisation's executive committee. Additionally, Condé Nast Entertainment has hired Bruce Perlmutter, who joins from Buzzfeed, as senior vice president of production.

J Brand Appoints Creative Director Susie Crippen has returned to J Brand as creative director. Crippen co-founded the brand with Jeff Rudes in 2004, before leaving the company in 2010 to set up her own sportswear line named Crippen in 2012. The eponymous brand shuttered earlier this year.

Barneys Hires Fashion Director Marina Larroudé has been appointed as fashion director at Barneys, succeeding Tomoo Ogura. Larroudé hails from Teen Vogue, where she spent two years as fashion and accessories director.

