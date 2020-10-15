Power Moves | L’Oréal Appoints New CEO, Macy’s Taps Consultant as CFO

LONDON, United Kingdom — BoF compiles the most important professional moves of the week.

L’Oréal names CEO.

Nicolas Hieronimus will take over from Jean-Paul Agon as chief executive of L’Oréal, effective May 2021. Hieronimus, who has been with the company for nearly 35 years, has been a front-runner for the position since overseeing a successful period of expansion at the group’s luxury division. He was elevated to the post of deputy managing director for current chief executive Jean-Paul Agon in 2017. Agon will stay on as chairman and Barbara Lavernos will succeed Hieronimus in his current role.

Macy's appoints retail consulting executive as CFO.

Adrian Mitchell is taking over from Felicia Williams as chief financial officer of Macy’s, effective November 2020. Mitchell is currently a managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, and will take over financial responsibilities including accounting, treasury and procurement in his new role. He will report to Macy’s chairman and chief executive Jeff Gennette.

Trussardi Group hires new chief executive.

Sebastian Suhl has been appointed chief executive of Trussardi Group, effective immediately. At Trussardi, Suhl will helm the group's re-launch, grow the brand's presence in international markets, and spearhead its digital transformation. Suhl will also join the company's board alongside President Tomaso Trussardi and Chief Operating Officer Giuseppe Pinto.

Valentino announces new chief human resources officer.

Rosa Santamaria Maurizio has been named chief human resources officer at Maison Valentino, effective October 19. She will report directly to Valentino Chief Executive Jacopo Venturini. She will oversee global strategic and administrative functions for HR & Academia, and will be responsible for ensuring that the company's strategy is implemented in line with brand culture and values.

Urban Outfitters, Inc. announces management shake-up.

Urban Outfitters, Inc executives Meg Hayne and Frank Conforti have been appointed co-presidents of the fashion group, which owns brands including Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People. In addition to her new role, Hayne will continue to serve as chief creative officer, while Conforti is taking on the title of chief operating officer and will also remain in his role as chief financial officer until a successor is named. Sheila Harrington has been named chief executive of the Free People Group, while Hillary Super has been appointed chief executive of Anthropologie Group.

Old Navy announces permanent CEO.

Nancy Green has been promoted to chief executive and president of Old Navy. Green was formerly the brand's president and chief creative officer and had served as interim head of Old Navy since March. Green will be responsible for all aspects of the Old Navy business and will report to Gap Inc. chief executive Sonia Syngal.

Bumble adds to C-suite.

Bumble has announced two new additions to its senior team: Anu Subramanian, formerly at Univision, who will take on the job of Bumble’s chief financial officer, and Selby Drummond, who joins from Snap as chief brand officer. Subramanian and Drummond will work closely with Bumble’s executive team to expand the dating app to more countries and optimise growth in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Boohoo names responsible sourcing director.

Boohoo has tapped former Primark Operations Director Andrew Reaney to lead responsible sourcing at the ultra fast-fashion e-tailer. The move follows a scandal over working conditions in the company’s supply chain. Reaney’s appointment is an attempt by Boohoo to tighten its supply chain oversight.

Joseph unveils new creative team.

Anna Lundbäck Dyhr and Frederik Dyhr have been appointed co-creative directors of fashion brand Joseph, where they will be in charge of the womenswear, ready-to-wear and accessories collections. Anna Lundbäck Dyhr previously held creative positions at Bottega Veneta, Lanvin and Uniqlo before moving on to work at Joseph's Paris studio as a ready-to-wear design consultant. Frederik Dyhr previously held senior design roles at Tommy Hilfiger, Belstaff and Burberry.

Li & Fung appoints group CEO, executive chairman.

Joseph Phi, currently group president, has been named group chief executive of Li & Fung after 20 years at the company, effective immediately. Meanwhile, Spencer Fung has been appointed Li & Fung’s executive chairman, where he will oversee Li & Fung’s businesses, work closely with new partners and optimise digital operations.

Watches of Switzerland taps new chairman from Hilton.

Ian Carter is joining the Watches of Switzerland board as chairman, effective November 1. Carter, who formerly served as chief executive of Hilton International, will succeed Dennis Millard.

Delvaux artistic director exits.

Christina Zeller is leaving her role as artistic director of La Maison Delvaux for personal reasons after nine years at the company. Zeller initially joined the company as image & product director but was promoted to artistic director in 2017 as the company expanded. In January 2020, Zeller also took over the company’s communications. Zeller’s responsibilities will fall to the company’s creative studio team, who have worked closely with her over the past three years.

The General Assembly of the Chambre Syndicale de la haute couture reelects president.

Ralph Toledano has been reelected as president of The General Assembly of the Chambre Syndicale de la Haute Couture for two more years. The organisation also renewed its board of directors, which includes representatives from Chanel, Christian Dior, Givenchy, Jean Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela and Schiaparelli.

