Power Moves | L’Oréal Appoints New CEO, Macy’s Taps Consultant as CFO

With the cost of living crisis affecting both businesses and individuals, discussions about pay are a delicate but critical hurdle for employees to navigate today. BoF spoke to negotiation and compensation consultants, as well as industry professionals, on how to approach and prepare for these conversations.
Slogan T-shirts, themed sneakers and marketing emails that mention the heritage celebration are rarer this year, as consumers grow tired of cash-in collections and corporate diversity efforts face a backlash. Some brands say they’re steering resources away from flashy gestures and towards more meaningful work.