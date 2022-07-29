Announcing Sunnei and Hayley Menzies

This week, we are pleased to introduce two new partners on BoF Careers.

Sunnei is a Milanese fashion brand founded in 2014 by Loris Messina and Simone Rizzo. Starting as a menswear brand, the label has expanded into women’s and homeware, music production and broadcasting, in a push to create a more holistic brand identity. In 2020, a majority stake was acquired by Nanushka-owner Vanguards to develop Sunnei’s DTC business and retail ventures. Sunnei is looking to hire a head of collection merchandising, a data analyst and a junior merchandiser in Milan.

Hayley Menzies is a London-based ready-to-wear brand specialising in silk and knitwear. Its first iteration in 2011 was as a vintage fashion stall in Portobello Market, from which, over time, founder Hayley Menzies conceptualised her namesake brand. The label is stocked in over 100 stores in 17 countries worldwide, and is looking to employ an e-commerce and customer care executive in London.