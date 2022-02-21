The Best Jobs on BoF Careers

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
This week, BoF hand-selects the most exciting opportunities from over 300 companies and more than 4,300 live jobs on the BoF Careers platform.
Design
Head of Menswear Design, Cos — London, United Kingdom
Design Intern, Vetements — Zurich, Switzerland
RTW Designer, Carolina Herrera — New York, United States
Technical Design Assistant, Rhode Resort — Los Angeles, United States
Senior Footwear Designer, Charles & Keith — Singapore
PR & Communications
PR and Events Manager, Dover Street Market — London, United Kingdom
Special Projects and Events Co-Ordinator, Axel Arigato — Berlin, Germany
PR Intern, Acne Studios — Stockholm, Sweden
Brand Partnership Manager, Nili Lotan — New York, United States
Senior Director of Public Relations, KCD — Los Angeles, United States
Creative
Head of Brand Design, Sweaty Betty — London, United Kingdom
Visual Merchandising Co-ordinator, Nanushka — Milan, Italy
Art Director, PVH — Amsterdam, Netherlands
Digital Art Director, Jonathan Simkhai — West Hollywood, United States
Graphic Designer, Moose Knuckles — Montréal, Canada
Production
Garment Technologist, Self-Portrait — London, United Kingdom
Collection Planner, Gant — Stockholm, Sweden
Director of Production, Area — New York, United States
Production Co-Ordinator, Amiri — Los Angeles, United States
Sustainability Co-Ordinator, Zimmermann — Sydney, Australia