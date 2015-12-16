Yoox Net-a-Porter Appoints Executives From Instagram, La Rinascente to Board

LONDON, United Kingdom — Yoox Net-a-Porter Group SpA strengthened its board, naming Instagram's head of fashion partnerships and the vice-chairman of La Rinascente department store as independent directors.

The immediate appointments of Instagram's Eva Chen and La Rinascente's Vittorio Radice boosts to seven the number of independent directors on YNAP's 11-person board, the Milan-based company said Wednesday in a statement.

Chen, who joined Instagram in July, has more than a decade’s experience in publishing and fashion, having been editor-in-chief of Conde Nast’s Lucky magazine as well as working at Elle, Teen Vogue and the Wall Street Journal, according to the statement, which described her as a “social media pioneer.”

“Radice has unrivaled expertise in luxury fashion retail” having re-positioned Italy’s La Rinascente and revived UK department-store chain Selfridges, where he was chief executive officer between 1996 and 2003, YNAP said.

Yoox merged with Cie. Financiere Richemont SA's Net-a- Porter in an all-stock deal this year, creating the world's largest online luxury retailer.

