Is inflation beaten? Depends on where you look

After two decades of investing in the science of retail, it’s time for the industry to better balance technology solutions with a deeper understanding of art, writes Doug Stephens.
The private equity giant is acquiring a majority stake in Australian fashion brand from the founding family and Italian fund Style Capital.
This week, Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors owner Capri report financial results, and likely clues to how well-off, but not that well-off, consumers are spending their money. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
After 18 months of hardly any listings on the equity market, a number of fashion brands are now eyeing public offerings in the coming months. A full recovery, however, is yet to be in sight.