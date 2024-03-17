Nike, Lululemon and Activewear’s Innovation Problem

The Business of Fashion
By investing in an elevated product and shopping experience, Spanish retailers Inditex and Mango are seeing tremendous growth despite fierce competition from the likes of Temu and a cash-strapped consumer.
The ByteDance-owned app’s e-commerce play has been met with mixed response from users. Still, sales seem to keep ticking up.
The fashion resale company finally became profitable last year, but it was at the cost of losing consignors who complain that reselling is no longer as lucrative as it once was on the platform.
The Swedish luxury menswear brand is embracing the post-pandemic growth in the formal wear category, while optimising the consumer reach of their core line. BoF sits down with CEO David Thörewik to learn how Eton Shirts are innovating their strategy to drive global expansion.