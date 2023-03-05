What’s Adidas Going to Do With All Those Yeezys?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The first Fenty x Puma tie-up wrote the textbook for successful celebrity-brand collaborations. The pair will have to work harder to get the same reception in a market that’s now saturated with sneaker launches, and where elegance is elbowing out streetwear on the runway.
The direct-to-consumer underwear brand is now sold in 400 of the chain’s big-box stores nationwide — its second wholesale deal after Urban Outfitters.
Earnings from a host of mall brands will offer a clear picture of the strength of US retail sales. That, plus what else to watch for this week.
While job losses aren’t happening at the same pace as in Silicon Valley, retailers facing slowing demand and rising operating costs are starting to make cuts.