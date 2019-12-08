Is Fashion All Talk, No Action on Climate?

THE CHEAT SHEET

Fashion's Climate Charter Turns 1

Stella McCartney announced the Fashion Climate Charter at BoF VOICES in 2018 | Source: Getty Images for The Business of Fashion Stella McCartney announced the Fashion Climate Charter at BoF VOICES in 2018 | Source: Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

Stella McCartney announced the Fashion Climate Charter at BoF VOICES in 2018 | Source: Getty Images for The Business of Fashion

The United Nations' Conference of the Parties (COP) gathers thousands of climate activists, politicians and other stakeholders for talks in Madrid from Dec. 2 to 13

Directors of the UN Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action will present an update on the sustainability initiative on Dec. 9

The charter, unveiled at the 2018 COP, commits brands to the Paris Agreement

Nike's Colin Kaepernick Sneaker Inches Closer to Release

Colin Kaepernick was spotted at an NFL workout with sneakers from a yet-to-be-released Nike collaboration (left) | Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images Colin Kaepernick was spotted at an NFL workout with sneakers from a yet-to-be-released Nike collaboration (left) | Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick was spotted at an NFL workout with sneakers from a yet-to-be-released Nike collaboration (left) | Source: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Nike will reportedly release its first Colin Kaepernick sneaker this month

Kaepernick's 2018 campaign for the brand embraced the former NFL quarterback's status as an activist

The shoes are all-but-certain to spark a frenzy in the resale market, where Nike reigns supreme

The Bottom Line: In addition to burnishing Nike's progressive credentials, the Kaepernick sneakers will add to the brand's considerable pipeline of high-profile drops, which next year will include Air Jordans designed by Dior's Kim Jones.

Brexit Heads Back to the Polls

Paloma Faith in one of Katharine Hamnett's anti-Brexit T-shirts | Source: Instagram/@katharinehamnett Paloma Faith in one of Katharine Hamnett's anti-Brexit T-shirts | Source: Instagram/@katharinehamnett

Paloma Faith in one of Katharine Hamnett's anti-Brexit T-shirts | Source: Instagram/@katharinehamnett

The UK general election on Dec. 12 is widely seen as a referendum on Brexit

Pro-Brexit conservatives are expected to perform well, though it's not clear if their margin will be enough to form a majority in Parliament

UK retailers are mired in a prolonged downturn, and many brands have rethought their supply chains in anticipation of Brexit

Brexit is about to come roaring back to the top of the fashion industry’s list of worries. The UK was spared a chaotic exit from the European Union in October after Prime Minister Boris Johnson secured a deadline extension and called for a general election. If his party wins a majority — and polls indicate he likely will — an exit deal could materialise quickly , potentially followed by a free-trade agreement . The stakes are high for the UK fashion industry, as the terms of Britain's EU exit will determine import and export duties and the availability of foreign labour.

The Bottom Line: The global climate has only grown more perilous since October. International fashion brands must also contend with intensifying clashes between pro-democracy protesters and government forces in Hong Kong, and new tariffs on US imports of some French luxury goods.

SUNDAY READING

Professional Exclusives You May Have Missed:

The Week Ahead wants to hear from you! Send tips, suggestions, complaints and compliments to brian.baskin@businessoffashion.com.

Was this BoF Professional email forwarded to you? Join BoF Professional to get access to the exclusive insight and analysis that keeps you ahead of the competition. Subscribe to BoF Professional here.