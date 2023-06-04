Will Apple’s New Headset Be the Metaverse’s iPhone Moment?

On June 5, Apple will introduce what might become its most important product in more than a decade: a mixed-reality headset that could, in theory, lay the groundwork for a successor to the smartphone — at least that’s if all the rumours swirling prove true. What began as whispers about a product announcement has solidified into confident reports from Apple watchers that the reveal, after years of anticipation and delays, will come at the company’s annual developer conference next week.

The arrival of the new device would undoubtedly shape expectations about the so-called metaverse, a murky term generally referring to a 3D extension of the internet that encompasses virtual and augmented reality, which overlays a digital element on the physical world. Fashion has been standing by to see if this speculative vision of the future materialises to become the primary way consumers go online, rather than remaining the clunky, niche experience VR and AR provide today. It could impact fashion’s fortunes by transforming how consumers shop as much as mobile devices before it and opening up new markets for digital goods, like AR clothing that can exist beyond an app or social media.

Proponents of a mixed-reality technology believe smart glasses or some form of easy-to-wear face computer will be key to taking it mainstream. Apple’s track record with consumer blockbusters such as the iPod and iPhone suggests it could be the company to build it. It faces high hurdles, however. Technological leaps are still needed to make the components for such a device fit into something as small as a pair of glasses. Apple’s headset is said to resemble something more like a pair of ski goggles, powered by a separate battery pack a user could carry in their pocket, than a pair of lightweight frames. It’s also expected to cost about $3,000 — multiple times the price tag of devices like the iPod and iPhone at launch. Investors so far seem unimpressed as analysts predict only modest sales.

If the rumours are just that and Apple delays again, that would say plenty in itself about the challenges of making this vision a reality. Companies have been working for years to produce a commercial hit in the category, with tech giants such as Microsoft (HoloLens) and Google (Glass) as well as start-ups such as Magic Leap all trying and failing. Meta’s Oculus may be the best attempt so far and is still far from being what the iPhone was to smartphones — the version that convinced everyone they need one. Humane, founded by a pair of former Apple employees, aims to dispense with a screen of any sort but still has yet to debut a viable product.

“As we observe the state of [extended reality] in 2023, it’s fair to say the technology has proved harder than many of the best-informed and most financially endowed companies expected,” wrote Matthew Ball, author of “The Metaverse: And How It Will Revolutionize Everything,” in a January blog post.

Hardware is only part of the equation. Smartphones combined functions that were already part of daily lives — making calls, taking photos, listening to music and accessing the internet — into a single, convenient package while adding other apps that have become indispensable, like maps. It’s unclear how a headset would replicate the formula. Apple will reportedly make many of its popular apps available for its headset while developing others for fitness, gaming and entertainment, but consumers still need to find the whole package compelling enough to opt for putting a device on their heads instead of just picking up a phone.

How they respond to Apple’s rumoured headset is likely to reveal a great deal about the potential for mixed reality in the near future, or at least until the technology catches up with the ambitions for it. Fashion businesses will be waiting to see if it’s the next iPhone or the next Apple Watch — a fine moneymaker for Apple, but far from transformative.

What Else to Watch for This Week

Monday

Apple kicks off annual Worldwide Developers Conference

World Environment Day

Tuesday

Euro zone retail sales

Wednesday

US consumer credit data

Japan quarterly GDP

Thursday

Rimowa launches suitcase retrospective “Seit 1898″ in Tokyo

International Textile and Garment Technology exhibition begins in Milan (through June 14)

World Ocean Day

Euro zone quarterly GDP, employment data

Friday

London Fashion Week begins – Spring/Summer 2024 (menswear, womenswear)

US unemployment data

China consumer price index

