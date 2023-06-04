Will Apple’s New Headset Be the Metaverse’s iPhone Moment?

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The sneaker giant’s first NFT sale this week offered a bright spot for web3 hopes and illustrated that they can still offer a way to build and connect with a community — if brands do it right.
With the industry starting to use the technology for everything from campaign imagery to shopping assistants, it risks replicating biases based on race, body type, age and disability that it has spent years loudly claiming it wants to move past.
BoF’s Marc Bain and a group of panellists break down the state of web3 in fashion and where the technology is headed.
On Wednesday, Montanna became the first US state to ban the social video app TikTok.