How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand | Case Study

Start-ups under pressure to operate in the black have logistics and marketing expenses in their sights.
Mounting digital marketing costs and e-commerce readjustments have put the viability of pure direct-to-consumer business models into question. The State of Fashion 2023 reveals that most brands will need to diversify their channel mix beyond DTC to generate growth.
Digital brands that once steered clear of Amazon are more open to selling on the marketplace, as the e-commerce slowdown and rising marketing costs makes it harder to find customers on their own.
In a saturated market where customer acquisition costs are on the rise, fashion and beauty start-ups are exploring ways to boost repeat business.