BoF LIVE | How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand

Join us for our next #BoFLIVE on Thursday, February 16 at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST, based on our latest case Study How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand, as BoF’s deputy editor Brian Baskin along with DTC correspondent Malique Morris, chief marketing officer of UK-based beauty brand Trinny London Shira Feuer and Kearney e-commerce consultant Benjamin Bond explore blueprints for growing a profitable brand.
16th February at 15:00 GMT / 10:00 EST

Shira Feuer, chief marketing officer of Trinny London, Benjamin Bond, e-commerce consultant of Kearney and Malique Morris, BoF correspondent in conversation with Brian Baskin, BoF deputy editor.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

