BoF LIVE | How to Build a Profitable DTC Brand

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The 10 themes in The State of Fashion 2023, the authoritative annual report from The Business of Fashion and McKinsey & Company, highlight how businesses can deploy realistic yet bold strategies to drive growth, even amid challenging times.
The women’s rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize winner spoke with BoF’s Imran Amed about education, growing up as an activist and the evolution of her own activism at BoF VOICES 2022.
BoF’s Imran Amed and McKinsey’s Achim Berg unpack what opportunities and challenges businesses should be on the lookout for in 2023.
Tim Blanks sits down with Ziad Ahmed, chief executive of JUV Consulting and Stephanie Simon, the former head of community at Clubhouse to reflect on VOICES.