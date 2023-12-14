BoF Masterclass | How to Launch and Grow a Hero Product

The Business of Fashion
Despite the fast pace of makeup, skin care and haircare launches, it’s the brands with iconic, best-in-class products that dominate categories season after season. Executives from Nars, Too Faced and Tarte deconstruct how their brands’ best-sellers became heroes that scaled into volume- and revenue-driving franchises.
Under eye patches make their case for out of the house attire, and Sofia Richie Grainge plots a beauty line.
A new Re-Nutriv launch from its namesake brand suggests a greater interest in the upper echelons of beauty.
Shopping for beauty relies on customers’ ability to touch, smell and play. Rising levels of theft are threatening that experience, and the solutions could fundamentally shift the way we shop.