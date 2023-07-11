BoF Masterclass | Dynamic Journeys: China’s Luxury Shoppers at Home and Abroad

The Business of Fashion
Last year’s harsh pandemic restrictions and recent raids on foreign firms have made it harder for Western fashion companies to persuade top international talent to move to the country.
Local agencies are signing more models that don’t have classical Han Chinese features with knock-on effects for who gets cast by megabrands in Europe and the US.
Beauty brands are marketing “athletic skin care” grooming routines and science-backed ingredients alongside high-risk celebrity endorsements.
Chinese fashion and beauty customers — long pivotal for the global luxury market — are reshaping how and where they shop, according to BoF Insights’ new report.