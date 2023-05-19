BoF Insights | How to Tap Into the Enduring Appeal of Branded Luxury Hotels

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Pellicano group CEO and creative director Marie-Louise Sciò has turned her family’s hospitality business into a name with international caché, partnering with the likes of Birkenstock and Matchesfashion. Now, the group is an attractive acquisition target.
CEO Pietro Beccari reveals how a sprawling revamp of Dior’s historic Avenue Montaigne hub fits into wider plans for the fast-growing brand. ‘It’s not a store, it’s a universe,’ he said.
There are stores, there are flagships, and then there are mega projects like Dior’s Avenue Montaigne, Chanel’s Rue Cambon and Gucci’s Garden that go a step further in driving revenue and creating a lasting impression with shoppers. On Friday after a four-year renovation, Tiffany will make its case to be added to that list.
To celebrate the 10th anniversary of Armani Hotels in Dubai and Milan, Giorgio Armani hosted an event in Dubai Tuesday evening that included a runway show featuring the brand’s men’s and women’s Spring/Summer 2022 collections and a selection of Armani Privé Haute Couture looks from the Fall/Winter 2021/22 Shine collection.
Often left out of the picture in a youth-obsessed industry, selling to Gen-X and Baby Boomer shoppers is more important than ever as their economic power grows.
This month, BoF Careers provides essential sector insights to help PR & communications professionals decode fashion’s creative landscape.
The brand’s scaled-back Revolve Festival points to a new direction in its signature influencer marketing approach.
Brands selling synthetic stones should make their provenance clear in marketing, according to the UK’s Advertising Standards Authority.