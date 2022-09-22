BoF LIVE | The Influencer Economy

Influencers increasingly need to be multi-hyphenates in order to nab partnerships and ambassador positions with brands. Prestige gained through offline pursuits in particular, such as a 9-to-5 job, has become increasingly sought after — and those influencers are especially careful when selecting which brand deals to take on.

“Their content feels very authentic because they are not just always looking… [to sell to their following]. It’s really just about their lives in a lot of ways that are really relatable,” says Diana Pearl, BoF’s news and features editor.

At the same time, influencers are learning they cannot rely on one platform or one shopping event to make all their money. “Diversifying revenue streams for our creators and our marketers is incredibly important as the industry is evolving,” says Lindsay Jerutis, general manager of ShopStyle Collective of ShopStyle.

On the latest edition of BoF LIVE, BoF’s Lauren Sherman and Diana Pearl are joined by James Nord, founder of Fohr and Lindsay Jerutis, general manager of ShopStyle Collective of ShopStyle, to unpack what it means to be an influencer in today’s market and what brands look for in dynamic partnerships.