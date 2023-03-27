default-output-block.skip-main
BoF LIVE | The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns

Join us on Thursday, April 13 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT for a special #BoFLIVE Masterclass unpacking our latest case study The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns with BoF retail correspondent Cathaleen Chen.
13th April 2023 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Join us to unpack key insights from our latest case study The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns, as Cathaleen Chen, BoF’s retail correspondent will break down the entire inventory and markdown process, sharing best practices at each stage, from planning to liquidation.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns | Case Study

Offloading excess merchandise has never been more complex and critical for every brand and retailer, regardless of their size or category. BoF examines the best practices along every stage of the process, from planning to liquidation.

Why Telfar’s New Pricing Model Matters

For its latest apparel collection, the brand will cap prices on items the faster they sell. The idea is to make fashion more accessible — and future inventory easier to plan.

Invisible Collection on the Future of Interior Design in Fashion Retail

Vying for attention from increasingly sophisticated consumers impacted by the downturn, fashion brands and retailers need to deliver exceptional in-store experiences. To discover how store interior design is innovating to increase sales and community engagement, BoF sits down with Invisible Collection co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays.

The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns
