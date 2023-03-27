The Complete Guide to Managing Markdowns | Case Study

The Business of Fashion
After avoiding markdowns for much of the last two years, many brands returned to their old ways this holiday season. Are discounts a necessary evil?
A combination of shipping delays and misjudging consumer demand has caused stockpiles to come roaring back. Retailers are using discounts and more creative measures to bring them back down.
Artificial intelligence is replacing intuition when it comes to determining what shoppers will pay.
BoF Careers provides essential sector insights for fashion professionals in retail this month, to help you decode fashion’s retail landscape.
For its latest apparel collection, the brand will cap prices on items the faster they sell. The idea is to make fashion more accessible — and future inventory easier to plan.
Vying for attention from increasingly sophisticated consumers impacted by the downturn, fashion brands and retailers need to deliver exceptional in-store experiences. To discover how store interior design is innovating to increase sales and community engagement, BoF sits down with Invisible Collection co-founder Isabelle Dubern-Mallevays.
Nike and On are dominating the sneaker category today thanks to their focus on performance-driven products and discipline in their direct channels.