BoF LIVE: How Marketplace Models Can Drive Growth in Fashion

24th May at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Holden Bale, global head of commerce of Huge and Steve Dool, brand director of Depop in conversation with senior content strategist Alice Gividen.

Join BoF Professional for the analysis and advice you need. Get 30 days for just $1 or explore group subscriptions for your business.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here