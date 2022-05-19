default-output-block.skip-main
BoF LIVE: How Marketplace Models Can Drive Growth in Fashion

BoF’s senior content strategist, Alice Gividen, meets Holden Bale, global head of commerce at Huge and Steve Dool, brand director at Depop, to discuss the most compelling innovations to the marketplace model, and how brands and end-consumers stand to benefit.
How Marketplace Models Can Drive Growth in Fashion
By
24th May at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Holden Bale, global head of commerce of Huge and Steve Dool, brand director of Depop in conversation with senior content strategist Alice Gividen.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

