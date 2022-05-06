default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read selected articles
  • Receive your choice of newsletters
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts & apply for jobs
Technology

BoF LIVE: The State of Fashion: Technology

Please join us on Tuesday, May 10 at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT, as the authors of this special edition of The State of Fashion unpack the technologies shaping the industry.
State of Fashion Technology BoF LIVE
By
BoF PROFESSIONAL

10th May at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring BoF technology correspondent Marc Bain, Anita Balchandani, senior partner of McKinsey & Co and Roger Roberts, partner of McKinsey & Co., in conversation with deputy editor Brian Baskin.

Download the full report to understand the key imperatives that are spurring top brands and retailers to ramp up investments in technologies from AI to blockchain, to both address pain points and boost their competitive edge.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2021 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion: Technology
© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
The State of Fashion: Technology