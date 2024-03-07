default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Technology

Why I’m Excited About Our Fashion Tech Summit

Join us at our BoF Professional Summit on March 22 to learn from LVMH, Calvin Klein and Norma Kamali.
BoF Professional Summit – New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds.
BoF Professional Summit – New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds.
By
Presenting Partner
Article Sponsor

Our next BoF Professional Summit is rapidly approaching. Taking place on March 22 in New York and live-streamed for our global community, it’s one event you won’t want to miss. We’ll be diving into New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds.

Over the past year, the buzz about Artificial Intelligence has been inescapable, and we’ll be looking at the ways it’s having an impact across the fashion industry. Recently I’ve been reading “Filterworld,” the new book by New Yorker writer Kyle Chayka, about how algorithms have flattened culture. We’ll get a chance to hear directly from Chayka about the tremendous influence they have on what we see and what we like.

AI has enormous creative potential, too. Legendary designer Norma Kamali has been developing a custom model in partnership with the firm Maison Meta to help carry on her legacy after she leaves her company, and they’ll be on hand to discuss the ambitious, unprecedented plan.

If there’s another topic people couldn’t stop talking about, it was Calvin Klein’s steamy ads featuring “The Bear” actor Jeremy Allen White. In our session on Digital Culture, we’ll hear from chief marketing officer Jonathan Bottomley about the campaign and how the company is approaching brand marketing in the internet age.

Meanwhile, the hype around web3 and the metaverse has vanished, but that doesn’t mean the underlying technologies have, especially with Apple’s recent release of its Vision Pro headset. LVMH vice president of digital innovation Nelly Mensah will reveal how the luxury giant is approaching these frontiers, with practical lessons for others. Separately, Chris McGrath, vice president of product and innovation at Timberland, and footwear designer Joey Khamis will dive into how they’re using virtual reality in the design process.

Also taking the stage at the event will be guests from e.l.f. Beauty and Roblox, founders using AI to bring transparency to fashion’s supply chain and many others.

I hope you can join us in person in New York or via the global livestream. Sign up here to reserve your space.

Marc Bain

Technology Correspondent

The Business of Fashion

The BoF Professional is made possible in part by our presenting partner Ekimetrics and supporting partner Zero10.


About the author
Marc Bain
Marc Bain

Marc Bain is Technology Correspondent at The Business of Fashion. He is based in New York and drives BoF’s coverage of technology and innovation, from start-ups to Big Tech.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Technology
Analysis and advice on how technology is disrupting fashion and creating new opportunities.

Incorporating AI Into Portable Devices and What It Means for the End Consumer

During Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona, global technology brand Honor platformed a foldable smartphone in collaboration with Porsche Design and its AI-enabled flagship bar phone, Honor Magic6 Pro. BoF learns more about how Honor is leveraging collaboration in its privacy-first, human-centric approach to AI and shares insights on the next iteration of AI advancement.

Can AI Pick Your Next Favourite Beauty Product?

More than ever, consumers are turning to online channels to shop for beauty. But without sales associates and dermatologists recommending the best products, AI is stepping in to personalise the consumer experience.

How Pinterest’s ‘Inclusive AI’ Is Getting Users to Shop

The social-media giant is making it easier for users to find inspirational images of people with similar hair, skin and body types as them, helping it attract Gen-Z consumers who are using shopping features on the platform at a higher rate than any other group.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024