BoF LIVE | How Fashion’s Work/Life Balance Culture Is Changing

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The industry’s “always on” mentality can make balancing domestic and professional responsibilities a challenge, even when companies offer robust family benefits.
Discover the most exciting career opportunities now available on BoF Careers — including jobs from BoF, Ralph Lauren and La DoubleJ.
After nearly 15 years at Gucci, the executive will join the Moncler Group-owned Italian label on June 1.
Companies must go beyond stereotypes about Gen Z and Baby Boomers when hiring, and think strategically about how to get the most from workers of any age, experts say.