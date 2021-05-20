BoFLIVE: How to Craft a Competitive Emerging Talent Strategy

Thursday, May 27 at 15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT

Featuring Jennifer Jordan, Ph.D., Professor of Leadership and Organisational Behaviour, IMD and Lance LaVergne, Chief Diversity Officer and SVP of Global Talent Acquisition and Associate Experience at PVH, in conversation with Robin Mellery-Pratt.

rsvp

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here