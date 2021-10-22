default-output-block.skip-main
How Fashion Can Compete With Tech for Executive Talent

Please join us for our latest online BoF Professional Members event featuring BoF’s Sheena Butler-Young in discussion with Adrienne Lofton of Google and Caroline Pill of executive placement firm Kirk Palmer Associates as they explore how fashion can regain its allure to attract the best and brightest talent.
How Fashion Can Compete With Tech for Executive Talent
26th October at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring Adrienne Lofton, head of marketing of Google and Caroline Pill, partner of Kirk Palmer Associates, in conversation with senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

