Workplace & Talent

BoF LIVE | How to Secure a Top Job in Fashion

Join us on Thursday, September 22 at 16:00 BST for #BoFLIVE, as senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young and BoF Careers’ Sophie Soar share their insights on the current state of fashion careers and tips on how to land yourself a top job in fashion.
How to Secure a Top Job in Fashion
BoF PROFESSIONAL

22nd September at 16:00 BST / 11:00 EDT

Featuring BoF senior correspondent Sheena Butler-Young and commercial features manager Sophie Soar.

To prepare for the upcoming webinar:

If you don’t already have Zoom installed on your device, make sure to install Zoom for desktop devices now. If you need to connect via a mobile device, you can install the Zoom app ahead of time:

- Get Zoom for your Android device here

- Get Zoom for your Apple device here

