Beauty

APC Launches Beauty Line

The French fashion brand is making a foray into beauty with a selection of six products, including a lip balm, hand cream and a cologne.
APC Beauty products
The French fashion brand is branching out. (Courtesy)
By

Priced between $20 and $85, the products all feature an orange blossom scent. Named APC Self-Care, the line is designed to be genderless, and will be available to purchase from Wednesday online and direct-to-consumer, though the company intends to begin wholesale distribution in the future.

Private equity firm L Catterton purchased a majority stake in APC in March 2023.

The products are made in France, and the company claims all are made with ingredients of at least 98 percent natural origin. The company previously launched a limited-edition perfume called Sustain in 2012.

The Thinking Behind Beauty’s Latest M&A Wave

With a limited number of targets on the market, strategics and private equity firms are rushing to snap up the most promising brands.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds