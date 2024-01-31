APC Launches Beauty Line

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.
Athletes aren’t solely ballplayers any more – they are runway models, fashion entrepreneurs and, now, beauty trendsetters.
Minimalist and maximalist makeup aesthetics duel it out on TikTok as influencers and brands aim to keep up with the cultural zeitgeist.
With a limited number of targets on the market, strategics and private equity firms are rushing to snap up the most promising brands.
Funding rounds are getting slimmer, smaller and more spaced out, but investors still want to find – and fund – the next big thing. Here’s what’s catching their attention in 2024.