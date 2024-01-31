APC Launches Beauty Line

Priced between $20 and $85, the products all feature an orange blossom scent. Named APC Self-Care, the line is designed to be genderless, and will be available to purchase from Wednesday online and direct-to-consumer, though the company intends to begin wholesale distribution in the future.

Private equity firm L Catterton purchased a majority stake in APC in March 2023.

The products are made in France, and the company claims all are made with ingredients of at least 98 percent natural origin. The company previously launched a limited-edition perfume called Sustain in 2012.

