default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Banana Boat Maker Still Sees Tight Market for Factory Workers

To retain talent in 2023, companies will need to place a greater emphasis on education and training opportunities, weaving flexibility into all job functions, and providing consistent face-time with leadership.
To retain talent in 2023, companies will need to place a greater emphasis on education and training opportunities, weaving flexibility into all job functions, and providing consistent face-time with leadership. (Getty)
By

For a gauge of just how tight the labor market is, look no further than the company that makes Banana Boat sunscreen and Playtex tampons.

Edgewell Personal Care Co. has restored manufacturing staffing to pre-pandemic levels, resorting to recruitment from industries such a food service to maintain production, chief executive officer Rod Little said in an interview. But employees continue to leave at a fast clip, and it’s still difficult to find replacements.

That’s why Little wasn’t surprised by US data showing that hiring unexpectedly surged in January, he said. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said last week that interest rates need to keep rising in part because the labor market is “extraordinarily strong.”

“Turnover’s still pretty high,” Little said. “We’ve got it in balance, but it’s a lot of extra effort to get it there.”

Attrition for office staff is less than it was before the pandemic, but “we still see that our best people have lots of options,” Little said.

Besides labor, Little is seeing a difficult environment for deals.

“Valuations are still stubbornly high for good assets,” he said. “We’re not actively out looking to do incremental M&A deals in this moment.”

By Daniela Sirtori-Cortina

Learn more:

The Workplace Trends to Watch in 2023

Even as companies have worked out many big pandemic-era questions, new ones are on the horizon, including how to keep employees engaged during tough times.

In This Article
Topics

© 2022 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

For Coty, Is It Goodbye Gucci?

With its new beauty division, Kering clearly wants to exert more control over its fashion houses’ beauty businesses. That could spell trouble for the companies that currently hold lucrative fragrance and cosmetics licenses.

The Business of Beauty Global Forum Is Coming to California From May 30–June 1, 2023

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce The Business of Beauty Global Forum, a new invitation only gathering bringing together a dynamic group of executives, entrepreneurs, and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry, taking place between May 30 and June 1, 2023 at Stanly Ranch, a new five-star resort located in Napa Valley, California, USA.

What Happens When Consumers Don’t Trust ‘Clean’

‘Clean’ products have been a driving force in beauty for years. But with no universal standards, the confusion surrounding that label is threatening both its use as a measure of product safety and in marketing.

view more

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions and Privacy policy.
BoF Professional Summit - An Inflection Point in Fashion Tech