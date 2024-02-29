default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Bath & Body Works Projects Downbeat FY Sales, Profit on Slowing Demand

Bath & Body Works store
The beauty and skincare firm expects 2024 annual net sales to range between a decline of 3 percent to flat. (Shutterstock)
By

Bath & Body Works forecast annual sales and profit below analysts’ expectations on Thursday as consumers scaled back spending on non-essential items like candles and fragrances, sending its shares down 9 percent in pre-market trading.

Amid high borrowing and rental costs in the US, specialty retailers including Estee Lauder and Macy’s saw shoppers restricting discretionary spending, and have revised their annual results below Wall Street expectations.

Consumer prices rose more than expected in January, while US government reports indicated a ten-month low in retail sales.

The beauty and skincare firm expects 2024 annual net sales to range between a decline of 3 percent to flat compared with analysts’ expectations of a 1.3 percent rise, as per LSEG data

The company forecasts annual adjusted earnings to range between $3.00 and $3.35 per diluted share, compared with analysts’ estimates of $3.35.

The Ohio-based company posted quarterly sales of $2.91 billion, while analysts on average expected $2.84 billion, according to LSEG.

By Annett Mary Manoj; Editing by Vijay Kishore

Learn more:

Third Point Plans Proxy Contest at Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works said in a statement late on Wednesday, “The Board strongly disagrees with the views expressed in Third Point’s letter.” However, it said it would review and consider Third Point’s proposed board nominations.

In This Article
Topics
Organisations

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

Whatever Happened to the “Fenty Beauty” Effect?

In 2017, the launch of Rihanna’s ground-breaking Fenty Beauty forced the beauty industry into unflattering light. Shade inclusivity was supposed to become table stakes, but in many ways, the industry is backsliding.

The Business of Beauty Global Forum Returns to Napa Valley, California From June 3–5, 2024

The Business of Fashion is pleased to announce the return of The Business of Beauty Global Forum, an invitation-only gathering bringing together 140 hand-selected senior executives, entrepreneurs and creatives from the global beauty and wellness industry. Taking place from June 3-5, 2024 at Stanly Ranch, in Napa Valley, California the forum will be inspiring and highly curated.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds - March 22, 2024