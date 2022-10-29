‘Lipstick Effect’ Starts Fading for Consumer Beauty Groups

The Business of Fashion
The category is often thought to be ‘recession proof,’ but brands are making adjustments to prepare for a potential recession.
Brands like Dries Van Noten and Hermès have turned a traditionally disposable makeup item into an ultra-luxe collectable product — with a price tag to match.
The executive joins from Savage X Fenty, where she was co-president.
For years, beauty and wellness lines have been awash with socio political messaging. Menstrual care brands like August and The Honey Pot are the latest to take a stand, advocating for period equity with The Tampon Tax Back Coalition.
BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market, from a new report by The Estée Lauder Companies’ BEAUTY&YOU program in partnership with 1Lattice.
The bi-annual magazine will unveil its 11th issue during Frieze London.