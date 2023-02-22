Beautycounter Enters Ulta Beauty

The clean beauty brand, which was valued at $1 billion in 2021 after private equity The Carlyle Group took a majority stake, will be available on Ulta.com starting Feb. 26, and in 500 stores nationwide on Mar. 5.

”Our partnership with Ulta Beauty is an exciting step toward achieving Beautycounter’s mission of getting safer products into the hands of everyone,” said Marc Rey, Chief Executive Officer, Beautycounter in a statment.

The move marks Beautycounter’s first big retail presence since doing a pop-up concept with Sephora in 2020. Beautycounter is known for operating on a direct sales model — where customers market and sell its products to other customers.

Learn more:

What Does the Beautycounter Acquisition Mean For Its Future?

The deal, which sees Carlyle Group take a majority stake in the clean beauty brand and value it at $1 billion, sets Beautycounter up for future growth.