Beauty

Chanel Beauty to Stage Pop-Up in Edinburgh

The March pop-up in Scotland will promote a new range of lipsticks.
Chanel beauty pop up
Chanel clearly sees greater opportunity in the UK’s luxury scene beyond London: in December, it chose to show its Métiers d’Art collection in Manchester. (Andrew Meredith)
By

Chanel is set to stage an experiential pop-up shop in Edinburgh to celebrate its new Rouge Allure Velvet Nuit Blanche line of lipsticks.

The pop-up on Charlotte Square, a stone’s throw from the Scottish city’s luxury shopping district, will feature two floors of experiences including a cinema room showing a campaign film starring actress Margot Robbie and an interactive photography area. Beauty advisors will be on hand to shade-match visitors for the new lipstick, and makeup masterclasses will also be available to pre-book. The pop-up is set to run from March 9 to March 30.

Chanel has sought to boost its direct-to-consumer beauty business through standalone boutiques, e-commerce and pop-up experiences. In 2022, chief financial officer Philippe Blondiaux told The Business of Fashion that its “direction is toward more of a direct-to-consumer business…[DTC] could represent the majority of our beauty business within a few years, though it depends on the region.”

Last year, the French brand opened its first fragrance and beauty boutique in New York City’s trendy Williamsburg district as well as staging a diner-themed pop-up in the neighbourhood. Chanel has also worked to activate the UK’s luxury scene beyond London: The brand showed its Métiers d’Art collection in Manchester and staged a fashion pop-up in the same Edinburgh location as the March beauty event.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

