Compass Diversified Announces Majority Stake in The Honey Pot

Publicly traded holding company Compass Diversified announced on Monday that it will be taking a majority stake in feminine care brand The Honey Pot. The deal is worth $380 million and will close in February.

Founded by Beatrice Dixon and her brother Simon Gray in Atlanta in 2012, The Honey Pot launched with a focus on plant-derived materials. The line’s tampons, pads and feminine wash were created without fragrances or parabens. First sold at Whole Foods, The Honey Pot is now available in over 33,000 retail doors including Target, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS. Dixon will remain at the helm as the brand’s CEO and chief innovation officer. The existing leadership team will continue in their positions with a “significant minority stake” in the company, according to Compass. Previous investors included the New Voices Fund and VMG Partners.

In 2023, The Honey Pot saw $121 million in gross sales, according to a presentation by Compass on the deal. Compass also reported that the brand has a 4.5 percent household penetration; Nielsen ranks The Honey Pot as the fifth-largest feminine care brand at retail.

“We intend to double down on our areas of expertise as a brand while also broadening the scope of personal care with innovative, better-for-you products,” said Dixon.





