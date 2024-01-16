default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Compass Diversified Announces Majority Stake in The Honey Pot

A selection of products by The Honey Pot.
Compass Diversified will take a majority stake in The Honey Pot. (The Honey Pot)
By

Publicly traded holding company Compass Diversified announced on Monday that it will be taking a majority stake in feminine care brand The Honey Pot. The deal is worth $380 million and will close in February.

Founded by Beatrice Dixon and her brother Simon Gray in Atlanta in 2012, The Honey Pot launched with a focus on plant-derived materials. The line’s tampons, pads and feminine wash were created without fragrances or parabens. First sold at Whole Foods, The Honey Pot is now available in over 33,000 retail doors including Target, Walmart, Walgreens and CVS. Dixon will remain at the helm as the brand’s CEO and chief innovation officer. The existing leadership team will continue in their positions with a “significant minority stake” in the company, according to Compass. Previous investors included the New Voices Fund and VMG Partners.

In 2023, The Honey Pot saw $121 million in gross sales, according to a presentation by Compass on the deal. Compass also reported that the brand has a 4.5 percent household penetration; Nielsen ranks The Honey Pot as the fifth-largest feminine care brand at retail.

“We intend to double down on our areas of expertise as a brand while also broadening the scope of personal care with innovative, better-for-you products,” said Dixon.


Learn more:

What Happens When the Menstrual Cycle Meets the Beauty Aisle

An array of emerging brands are attempting to glamourise and destigmatise everything from periods to hot flashes.


About the author
Liz Flora
Liz Flora

Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

In This Article
Topics

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How Struggling Beauty Brands Can Course-Correct

A spate of shutterings, bankruptcies and layoffs are rocking the beauty industry. Going back to basics by not overcommitting to executive hires and over-the-top marketing campaigns may be the route out, experts say.

Beauty’s Most Sought-After M&A Targets in 2024

Now that the market has stabilised, beauty brands of all shapes and sizes are eager to get their dues. The Business of Beauty identifies the top targets of the year including Kosas, Summer Fridays and Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The State of Fashion 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The State of Fashion 2024