Coty Completes 20% Stake in Kim Kardashian West’s Beauty Business

The $200 million deal, first announced in June last year, includes plans to expand the KKW brand into new beauty categories and global markets. A skin care line developed by Kardashian West and Coty is slated to roll out in the 2022 fiscal year.

Coty is no stranger to working with the Kardashian-Jenner clan: in 2019, the cosmetics group acquired a 51 percent stake in Kylie Jenner’s cosmetics and skin care business for $600 million.

