Beauty

Coty Inks New Distributor Agreement, Adds to Leadership Team in India

Rizman Mulla, formerly at the Chalhoub Group, has been appointed as business development director for the region, and the company has also signed a partnership with local distribution and marketing firm House of Beauty.
Coty office building.
Coty is making moves in India with a slew of new initiatives underway. (Shutterstock)
By

The company is one of many hoping to win over the Indian beauty consumer.

The conglomerate has announced a slew of new moves to increase its penetration in the Indian beauty market. Rizman Mulla, formerly at the Chalhoub Group, has been appointed as business development director for the region, and the company has also signed a partnership with local distribution and marketing firm House of Beauty.

Coty said its India business increased 65 percent in the 2023 financial year, with prestige brands such as Burberry Beauty, Calvin Klein fragrances and Gucci Beauty being particular successes, as well as consumer brands Rimmel and Max Factor. The partnership with House of Beauty will see the companies work together to expand Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics to the country with a dual distribution and retail marketing programme.

India’s beauty market is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2025, according to market research firm Euromonitor. It’s become a lucrative target thanks to rising income levels, and improved internet access which has enabled a new generation of affluent, discerning beauty shoppers to come to the fore.

But Coty is just one of many companies trying to make its mark in the region. In November, local player Reliance Retail announced its partnership with LVMH to take over the operations of Sephora’s Indian business, while Shiseido debuted the cosmetics brand Nars to the region in October.

Learn more:

Decoding the Indian Beauty Landscape

BoF shares product and consumer insights on the growth potential of India’s beauty and personal care market, from a new report by The Estée Lauder Companies’ BEAUTY&YOU programme in partnership with 1Lattice.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved.

