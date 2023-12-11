Coty Inks New Distributor Agreement, Adds to Leadership Team in India

The company is one of many hoping to win over the Indian beauty consumer.

The conglomerate has announced a slew of new moves to increase its penetration in the Indian beauty market. Rizman Mulla, formerly at the Chalhoub Group, has been appointed as business development director for the region, and the company has also signed a partnership with local distribution and marketing firm House of Beauty.

Coty said its India business increased 65 percent in the 2023 financial year, with prestige brands such as Burberry Beauty, Calvin Klein fragrances and Gucci Beauty being particular successes, as well as consumer brands Rimmel and Max Factor. The partnership with House of Beauty will see the companies work together to expand Kylie Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics to the country with a dual distribution and retail marketing programme.

India’s beauty market is expected to reach $17.4 billion by 2025, according to market research firm Euromonitor. It’s become a lucrative target thanks to rising income levels, and improved internet access which has enabled a new generation of affluent, discerning beauty shoppers to come to the fore.

But Coty is just one of many companies trying to make its mark in the region. In November, local player Reliance Retail announced its partnership with LVMH to take over the operations of Sephora’s Indian business, while Shiseido debuted the cosmetics brand Nars to the region in October.

