default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Coty Posts Surprise Profit as Beauty Product Sales Recover

Cosmetics makers' sales have improved in the past few months as a surge in online orders and higher demand for skin-care products offset the blow from weak traffic at brick-and-mortar stores.
Coty office building | Source: Shutterstock
By
  • Reuters

NEW YORK, United States — Coty Inc posted a surprise quarterly profit on Friday as demand for its beauty products and fragrances recovered from lockdown lows and the cosmetics maker kept a tight lid on costs, sending its shares 17 percent higher in premarket trading.

Cosmetics makers' sales have improved in the past few months as a surge in online orders and higher demand for skin-care products offset the blow from weak traffic at brick-and-mortar stores.

To grab a share of the e-commerce boom, Coty has been ramping up investments in its digital platform, helping the company double its online penetration as a percentage of overall sales in the first quarter.

The Gucci perfume maker also said it was gaining market share in luxury fragrances across the United States, the United Kingdom and Germany.

"The thinking that fragrances would be a category that's going to suffer eternally because of the lockdown is wrong at least (based) on what we are seeing in the United States," Coty Chief Executive Officer Sue Nabi said in an interview with Reuters.

Nabi also pointed to a recovery in the company's struggling mass beauty business, which sells products at supermarkets and pharmacies, with key US retailers opting against cutting shelf space for its CoverGirl brand for the first time in five years.

Coty said it reduced fixed costs by about $80 million in the quarter as part of its efforts to save more than $200 million annually, partly by simplifying its organizational structure.

Net revenue fell about 13 percent to $1.69 billion but was higher than analysts' estimates of $1.08 billion, Refinitiv IBES data showed.

Excluding items, Coty earned a profit of 11 cents per share, compared with expectations of a loss of 6 cents.

By Praveen Paramasivam, Aditi Sebastian; Editor: Aditya Soni

In This Article
Topics
Organisations
Location

© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Business of Beauty’s Haul of Fame

Welcome to Haul of Fame, a weekly roundup of the biggest beauty moments of the week, why they matter … and why some of them might not, even though they sure are gorgeous.

On TikTok Shop, Any Beauty Product Can Be a Viral Star

The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
Voices 2023
© 2023 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
Voices 2023