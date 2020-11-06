Coty Posts Surprise Profit as Beauty Product Sales Recover

The Business of Fashion
As strategics like Unilever and L’Oréal divest from once-core lines, a more selective approach to M&A is underway.
Welcome to Haul of Fame, a weekly roundup of the biggest beauty moments of the week, why they matter … and why some of them might not, even though they sure are gorgeous.
The platform’s freewheeling approach to e-commerce has opened the floodgates for established labels, grey-market sellers and influencers to entice beauty shoppers to buy. But with little oversight over fake product listings, brands must negotiate how much control they want to give over to the app.
Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle label is introducing an accessibly priced beauty line at Target and Amazon.