Eighth Day Names New CEO

Prestige skincare line Eighth Day has tapped former Tula and Birchbox executive Savannah Sachs to helm the company.
By

Founded by skin cancer surgeon Dr Antony Nakhla in 2021, Eighth Day started with a single hero product, The Regenerative Serum, and launched exclusively into high-end specialty retailer Violet Grey.

The new appointment comes after the line received minority investment from private equity firm L Catterton in September.

Since its launch, Eighth Day has expanded to include more products such as eye cream and moisturiser, all leaning on ingredients such as platelet-rich plasma inspired by procedures from Dr Nakhla’s surgical career. The line is now also distributed in the likes of Neiman Marcus and Net-A-Porter.

Sachs joins from “clean” skincare line Tula, which was acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2022. Sachs ended her tenure as CEO there in July 2023. Dr Nakhla will move into a product development focused role, and is still working full time as a practising physician.

