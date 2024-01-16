Eighth Day Names New CEO

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
The Business of Beauty is doubling down on our commitment to rigorous coverage of the global beauty and wellness space, with more content and events.
Will SponCon work if you’re a Mean Girl?
The Spanish beauty and fashion conglomerate has taken a majority stake in the German premium skincare brand.
TikTok trends and buzzy influencer recommendations continue to be the ultimate sources of beauty lovers’ purchase of makeup, skincare and hair care.