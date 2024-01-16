Eighth Day Names New CEO

Founded by skin cancer surgeon Dr Antony Nakhla in 2021, Eighth Day started with a single hero product, The Regenerative Serum, and launched exclusively into high-end specialty retailer Violet Grey.

The new appointment comes after the line received minority investment from private equity firm L Catterton in September.

Since its launch, Eighth Day has expanded to include more products such as eye cream and moisturiser, all leaning on ingredients such as platelet-rich plasma inspired by procedures from Dr Nakhla’s surgical career. The line is now also distributed in the likes of Neiman Marcus and Net-A-Porter.

Sachs joins from “clean” skincare line Tula, which was acquired by Procter & Gamble in 2022. Sachs ended her tenure as CEO there in July 2023. Dr Nakhla will move into a product development focused role, and is still working full time as a practising physician.

