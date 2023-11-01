E.l.f. Beauty Raises Outlook After Sales Surged 76 Percent Last Quarter

The Business of Fashion
The purchase of the high-growth indie label marks the company’s first M&A deal since 2020.
The two companies, which occupy different ends of the market, report results this week. Plus, what else to watch for in the coming days.
The 'fast beauty' brand reported fourth-quarter profit of $21.5 million.
E.l.f. used Tiktok to become a Gen Z favourite. Now the brand wants to turn its new fans into lifelong customers, with a little help from Alicia Keys.
Travel retail’s slow rebound drove the beauty conglomerate to its fifth straight quarter of declines.
With specialist stores like Shen Beauty shuttering, and Farfetch selling off Violet Grey, a cloudy future looms for cult retailers.
The finalists will be invited to pitch their business plans on November 2 to an esteemed jury including Bollywood actor and beauty entrepreneur Katrina Kaif and fashion designer Gaurav Gupta.
While the K-beauty craze of the 2010s has waned in recent years, brands and retailers are seeing renewed interest in South Korean beauty.