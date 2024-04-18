Frédéric Malle Steps Down From Namesake Brand

The Business of Fashion
Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.
L'Oréal reported a 9.4 percent rise in first quarter sales on a like-for-like basis on Thursday, beating expectations and easing concerns about a slowdown in the two biggest beauty markets; the United States and China.
The founder, who was ousted and recently came back to the line as CEO, will regain control of the company.
Puig and its founding family plan to sell Class B shares at €22 to €24.50 each, the Barcelona-based company said Thursday in a filing with the Spanish securities regulator.
Beauty labels hope to court the concert set for both brand awareness and trendsetting opportunities.