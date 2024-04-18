Frédéric Malle Steps Down From Namesake Brand

Frédéric Malle announced on Apr. 18 that he will be leaving his brand Editions de Parfums Frédéric Malle at the end of June.

Founded in 2000 and acquired by The Estée Lauder Companies in 2015, the brand was known for its Malle’s unique approach to niche fragrances. He cultivated a roster of “noses” to develop the label’s scents. The perfumerie’s noses, whose names are credited on the bottles of each fragrance they develop, have included names like designer Alber Elbaz and Dominique Ropion, who developed the brand’s cult Portrait of a Lady and Carnal Flower scents.

Most recently, the brand teamed up with Acne Studios to create the fashion label’s first fragrance, which was released on Apr. 17.

Estée Lauder Companies executive group president Stéphane de La Faverie said in a statement that the group “will continue to honour” Malle’s inspiration in the future.