Galderma Sales Top $1 Billion, Led by Injectables

Galderma, the Swiss cosmetic skincare and medical company, reported net sales growth of 12.4 percent to $1 billion in its first-quarter results announced today.

Known for brands such as Cetaphil and Differin as well as cosmetic aesthetic products such as Dysport, Sculptra and Restylane, Galderma went public in March. It initially raised $2.6 billion, with its stock surging 18 percent on its first day of trading.

Year-on-year growth was reported in all categories, with a 19.3 percent increase in injectables, 8.4 percent spike in dermatological skincare and 4 percent growth for therapeutic products.

Within the injectables category, sales of neuromodulators (such as Botox alternative Dysport), were $263 million, up 20.4 percent, while fillers and biostimulators were $248 million, up 18.2 percent. The growth was mainly led by volume, as demand for so-called “tweakments”, or minimally invasive procedures continues to rise. Dermatological skincare sales, led by affordable brand Cetaphil, were $351 million, with global expansion in Asia, as well as marketing efforts tied to New York Fashion Week and the Super Bowl were noted as growth drivers.

Galderma has confirmed its full-year guidance of 7-10 percent net sales growth year-on-year.

