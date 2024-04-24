Skip to main content
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Galderma Sales Top $1 Billion, Led by Injectables

The public company reported strong sales, as demand for its dermatological skincare and injectable products surged.
Cetaphil products
Cetaphil maker Galderma is seeing strong growth. (Shutterstock)
By

Galderma, the Swiss cosmetic skincare and medical company, reported net sales growth of 12.4 percent to $1 billion in its first-quarter results announced today.

Known for brands such as Cetaphil and Differin as well as cosmetic aesthetic products such as Dysport, Sculptra and Restylane, Galderma went public in March. It initially raised $2.6 billion, with its stock surging 18 percent on its first day of trading.

Year-on-year growth was reported in all categories, with a 19.3 percent increase in injectables, 8.4 percent spike in dermatological skincare and 4 percent growth for therapeutic products.

Within the injectables category, sales of neuromodulators (such as Botox alternative Dysport), were $263 million, up 20.4 percent, while fillers and biostimulators were $248 million, up 18.2 percent. The growth was mainly led by volume, as demand for so-called “tweakments”, or minimally invasive procedures continues to rise. Dermatological skincare sales, led by affordable brand Cetaphil, were $351 million, with global expansion in Asia, as well as marketing efforts tied to New York Fashion Week and the Super Bowl were noted as growth drivers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Galderma has confirmed its full-year guidance of 7-10 percent net sales growth year-on-year.

Learn more:

Lashes, Brows, Botox: How Much is Too Much?

Not longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

The Opportunity in Private Label Beauty

By selling existing formulas under their own name, retailers can tap into the lucrative beauty market without investing in custom formulations. But that doesn’t mean the private label model is an easy win.

Beauty E-Commerce Is Broken

Once thought of as long-term disruptors who would change the way we shop forever, multi-brand online retailers that sell cosmetics, skincare, fragrance and more are facing multiple headwinds.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
The Business of Beauty Global Awards - Deadline 30 April 2024