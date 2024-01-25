default-output-block.skip-main
BoF Logo

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

or
Sign up to:
  • Read daily fashion news
  • Download special reports
  • Sign up for essential email briefings
  • Follow topics of interest
  • Receive event invitations
  • Create job alerts
Beauty

Givaudan Sales Surge to $8 Billion, Led by Fine Fragrance

The Swiss fragrances and ingredients company saw sales increase 4.1 percent to CHF 6.9 billion ($8 billion) according to its 2023 full-year results, announced on Thursday.
Fragrance maker Givaudan’s core profit fell due to muted demand.
Fragrance maker Givaudan saw growth thanks to strong demand for fine perfumes. (Shutterstock)
By

Growth was especially seen in its fragrance and beauty division, where sales grew 7.6 percent to CHF 3.3 billion ($3.8 billion). Fine fragrances were up 14 percent.

Fragrance is a continued outperformer in beauty. According to market research firm Circana, prestige fragrance sales revenue grew by 13 percent from January through August 2023 against the same period last year. Gen-Z and Millennials are some of the heaviest users of fragrance, with Gen-Z likely to purchase multiple fragrances per year. Givaudan has created the likes of Lancôme Idole, Boss Hugo Boss, and Tom Ford Black Orchid.

The company noted “sustained high levels” of new business for its fine fragrances division. While it noted challenging business conditions, it said it had implemented price increases to “fully compensate” for any increases in input costs. Full-year earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell 0.7 percent to CHF 1.47 billion ($1.70 billion), as the company struggled with inventory reductions and lower demand throughout the year.

The growth in fragrance has helped offset the company’s poorer sales performance in its taste and wellbeing unit, which only grew one percent on a like-for-like basis. The division sells food and drink extracts and has seen subdued demand.

Learn more:

How Prestige Beauty Brands Can Stay on Top

If aspirational customers keep pulling back from discretionary spending, only the luxury shopper will be left to snap up pricier products. But high-net-worth shoppers crave a different kind of retail experience.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

In This Article
Topics
Tags

© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions

More from Beauty
Analysis and advice on the fast-evolving beauty business.

How Tweens Took Over the Beauty Aisle

Gen Alpha has become increasingly captive with beauty, but as their preferences and purchasing power changes, beauty labels need to find the right mix of messaging and product to keep them coming back for more.

Lashes, Brows, Botox: How Much is Too Much?

No longer the domain of the elite, lash extensions, brow treatments, injectables and more have become part of mainstream consumers’ beauty maintenance routines. But online backlash is brewing against growing pressure for elaborate upkeep.

How Prestige Beauty Brands Can Stay on Top

If aspirational customers keep pulling back from discretionary spending, only the luxury shopper will be left to snap up pricier products. But high-net-worth shoppers crave a different kind of retail experience.

view more

Subscribe to the BoF Daily Digest

The essential daily round-up of fashion news, analysis, and breaking news alerts.

Our newsletters may include 3rd-party advertising, by subscribing you agree to the Terms and Conditions & Privacy Policy.

The Business of Fashion

Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.

About Us

Contact Us

Our Products

CONNECT WITH US ON
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds
© 2024 The Business of Fashion. All rights reserved. For more information read our Terms & Conditions, Privacy Policy, Cookie Policy and Accessibility Statement.
BoF Professional Summit - New Frontiers: AI, Digital Culture and Virtual Worlds