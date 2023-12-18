default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

Go-To Skin Care Bought Back by Founder

An image of a foam cleanser being dispensed.
The popular Australian skin care line is now back in the hands of its founders. (Go To)
By

Beauty entrepreneur Zoë Foster Blake has regained control of Go-To, the skin care line she co-founded. A majority share of the company was sold to Melbourne-based beauty manufacturer BWX Limited in August 2021 for 89 million Australian dollars ($60 million).

In a deal that closed on Dec. 15, Foster Blake, along with co-founder Paul Bates, paid 22 million Australian dollars to regain now-collapsed BWX’s 50.1 percent stake. Foster Blake, a former beauty editor, created the line in 2014 around the ethos of “uncomplicated” formulas.

Publicly-traded BWX went into voluntary administration in April after making a series of big-ticket acquisitions, some of which were debt-backed. While its acquisition of Go-To was funded by an equity raise, the valuation was for fifteen times the brand’s EBITDA.

As market conditions deteriorated, the company became over-leveraged. Its shares were suspended from the Australian stock exchange ASX on Aug. 22.

In a statement to The Business of Beauty, Foster Blake said she was “excited and energised” to move forward.

About the author
Daniela Morosini
Daniela Morosini

Daniela Morosini is a Beauty Correspondent at The Business of Beauty at BoF. She covers the global beauty industry, with an interest in how companies go to market and overcome hurdles.

