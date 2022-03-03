Gwen Stefani Launches Beauty Brand

The No Doubt singer is following in the footsteps of many celebrities before her in launching a beauty label. Called GXVE Beauty (pronounced ‘give’), the brand is available on its own e-commerce platform and will roll out in Sephora’s brick-and-mortar locations on Mar. 12. The debut collection will include lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes (featuring colours named after her songs), eyeliner pencils and a face oil, priced between $24 and $48.

Stefani has a long history in beauty, working as a makeup artist and at department store beauty counters before her music career took off. In 2015, she did a collaboration with Urban Decay that included products like lipstick and eye shadow.

The celebrity beauty space become increasingly saturated in recent years. Just within the past year, stars like Jennifer Aniston, Ariana Grande and Scarlett Johansson have all launched beauty brands.

