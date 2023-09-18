Harry Styles’ Pleasing To Launch Fragrance

Pleasing, the beauty brand founded by Harry Styles, wants in on fragrance.

In August, the brand began teasing the launch of its three upcoming scents, Closeness, Rivulets and Bright, Hot, with peel-off fragrance strip samples in customers’ e-commerce orders. The scents, which will launch in October, were made in partnership with natural fragrance maker Robertet.

“Being a brand that is deeply rooted in the exploration of colour, emotional storytelling and sensory experiences… it is a strategic move for us to expand into this category,” Shaun Kearney, Pleasing chief executive, said in a statement to The Business of Beauty. He called the collection just the beginning of a complete “olfactory universe” for the brand.

Pleasing launched in November 2021 with a range of nail polishes to achieve Styles’ signature manicure and two skincare products — an eye gel and lip oil; it has since expanded into colour cosmetics and apparel.

Pleasing joins a number of celebrity-founded brands to launch fragrances this year. In August, Troye Sivan debuted his homeware and fragrance brand, Tsu Lange Yor, and Millie Bobby Brown’s Florence By Mills launched its first perfume, Wildly Me, made in collaboration with Swiss fragrance house Givaudan.

Pleasing fragrances will be available for purchase on the brand’s website; plans to bring the scents to physical retail are in progress.

