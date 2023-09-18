Harry Styles’ Pleasing To Launch Fragrance

The Business of Fashion
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
Agenda-setting intelligence, analysis and advice for the global fashion community.
“Longevity” has become beauty’s latest buzzword for everything from topical moisturizers and supplements to herbal infusions and MRIs.
The French beauty retailer announced Thursday that Jean-André Rougeot, Sephora North America’s chief executive and president, will retire in April 2024.
A spot backstage was once the most coveted position at New York Fashion Week for makeup artists-turned-brand founders, but creatives like Katie Jane Hughes, Donni Davy and Danessa Myricks are now focused on celebrities, consumers and social media.
The line’s $1 billion valuation hinged on Emily Weiss repositioning the brand as a tech start-up rather than “only” a beauty label. As illustrated in an excerpt from Marisa Meltzer’s new book on the founder’s larger-than-life ambitions, inclusive of an app that never saw the light of day, it was a poor fit practically from the start.