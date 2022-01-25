Hermès Beauty Names Creative Director

The Business of Fashion
Greek makeup artist Gregoris Pyrpylis will lead the development of the French luxury house’s beauty division. He will report to Agnès de Villers, president of Parfum & Beauté and will work under the supervision of Pierre-Alexis Dumas, artistic director of Hermès.
“We take a crosscutting perspective to creating objects for Hermès beauty,” said de Villers. “As an expert in the colours, textures and gestures that express and elevate beauty, Gregoris’ talent will be a driving force for Hermès Beauty.”
Hermès launched cosmetics in March 2020, adding lipstick, then powders and nail polish to its fragrance lineup.
