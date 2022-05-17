L Catterton Invests in Another Hair Extensions Brand

Following the private equity giant’s investment in professional hair extensions and beauty product company Beauty Industry Group (BIG) last year, it acquired Bellami Hair, a direct-to-consumer human hair extensions seller. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

L Catterton is betting on the hair category, according to partner Avik Pramanik, because consumers are increasingly seeking accessible solutions for hair challenges. BIG will help Bellami grow its following and advance its go-to-market strategy. Bellami Co-founder Nikki Eslami will continue to serve as an advisor to the brand.

”Our partnership with Bellami represents an important step towards creating a complete hair solutions company that tells the story of how hair products can solve problems for women around the world,” said Derrick Porter, BIG chief executive officer, in a statement.

