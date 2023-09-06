default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

L Catterton Takes Minority Stake in Swedish Hair Care Brand Maria Nila

L Catterton has taken a stake in Maria Nila.
L Catterton has taken a stake in Maria Nila. (Courtesy)
By

L Catterton, the LVMH-backed private equity firm, is acquiring a minority stake in Swedish hair care brand Maria Nila. The partnership will help Maria Nila expand its suite of products and global reach, while bolstering L Catterton’s position in the beauty sector, according to a statement by the companies. Marcus Wikström, son of Maria Nila founders Ann and Ulf Wikström, will continue to lead the label as chief executive, a role he has held since 2016.

L Catterton’s past investments include Ganni, Elemis, The Honest Company, Tula and Oddity Tech — the Israel-based parent of Il Makiage and Spoiled Child, which went public in July with a market capitalisation of $2.68 billion. L Catterton invested $29 million in Il Makiage in 2017. In March, the firm took a majority stake in Jean Touitou’s French ready-to-wear brand A.P.C.

Inside the Prestige Hair Care Boom

Sales of high-end hair products grew 32 percent in 2021 and more brands are debuting science-backed scalp serums and hair repair treatments in response to customer demand.

Joan Kennedy
Joan Kennedy

Joan Kennedy is Editorial Associate at The Business of Fashion. She is based in New York and covers beauty and marketing.

