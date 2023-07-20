Big Beauty IPOs Are Back

The Business of Fashion
Oddity Tech said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of $1.92 billion in its US initial public offering (IPO), more than 13 percent higher than what it was previously seeking.
With luxury names like LVMH and Kering revving up their beauty businesses, pure play competitors need to safeguard their most prized possessions: their people.
Il Makiage owner Oddity Tech’s stock-market debut could be the start of a wave of fashion and beauty listings. That, plus what else to watch for in the coming week.
While the beauty conglomerate is in the midst of restructuring its global business, one of its most famous celebrity founders is said to be taking her brand back.
The summer movie’s influence on fashion is undeniable, but most collaborations and product pushes in makeup, skin care and hair care are falling flat.