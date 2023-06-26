Il Makiage parent Oddity files to go public.

Israel-based beauty tech company Oddity filed a registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for an initial public offering under the ticker “ODD” this week. The number and price of shares to be offered is yet to be determined.

Oddity, launched in 2018, owns makeup brand Il Makiage. It launched Spoiled Child, a Gen-Z-centric, ageing-focused skin and hair care line in 2022. In April, Oddity purchased biotech start-up Revela for $76 million. The company has acquired two AI start-ups since 2019: Voyage81, which owns patented technology enabling hyperspectral capabilities on smartphones in 2021, and Neowize, which develops machine-learning algorithms, in 2019.

In 2022, Oddity net revenue reached $324 million, up from $110.6 million the year before. In the first three months of 2023, ending March 31, net revenue was $165.7 million, up from $90 million for the same period in 2022. Investors include LVMH-backed private equity firm L Catterton, tech investor Thomas Tull, investment firm Franklin Templeton, Fidelity’s investment arm and venture capital firm First Light Capital Group.

