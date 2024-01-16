default-output-block.skip-main
Beauty

L’Oréal Bets on Longevity Biotech Company Timeline

Three skincare products from Timeline.
Timeline creates supplements and topical skincare with its proprietary technology. (Timeline)
By

On Tuesday, L’Oréal Groupe’s venture capital arm, BOLD (Business Opportunities for L’Oréal Development), announced an investment in Swiss consumer health company Timeline.

Founded in 2007, Timeline focuses on ageing and longevity with proprietary technology called Mitopure, which is incorporated into its line of supplements and topical skincare. The company will use its latest funding round for expansion across food, beauty and health sectors.

”This strategic collaboration reflects the breakthrough multidimensional approach that we’ve always believed is necessary to make meaningful advancements for longevity and healthspan,” said Patrick Aebischer, co-founder and chairman of Timeline.

Already an area of growing focus in the health and science fields, longevity biotech has gained more traction in beauty. In Dec. 2023, Estée Lauder announced a new skin longevity platform in tandem with its latest Re-Nutriv face cream containing an ingredient born out of its research. In addition to conglomerates, longevity beauty startups such as OneSkin and Aramore, a brand founded by Stephen Kennedy Smith, President John F. Kennedy, Jr.’s nephew, have come to market.

”Longevity is about living healthier for longer and L’Oréal has been working for a decade to understand and anticipate what this could mean for beauty ... Our investment in Timeline is exciting for its potential to transpose key hallmarks of longevity onto skin health and beauty,” said Barbara Lavernos, deputy chief executive officer in charge of research, innovation and technology at L’Oréal.


Liz Flora is a Beauty Correspondent at Business of Fashion. She is based in Los Angeles and covers beauty and wellness.

